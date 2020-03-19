Puerto Rico State Department extends corporate annual reports filing deadline

March 19, 2020 163

State Department Secretary Elmer L. Román-González announced the extension of the online filing period for corporate annual reports and payments for the year 2019 until May 15, 2020.

Given Puerto Rico’s state of emergency and the possibility that the COVID-19 virus could become an epidemic, the government has had to implement extraordinary measures to prevent and control the spread of the virus.

So, through Administrative Order 2020-01, the annual reports filing period deadline has been extended.

“This Administrative Order is issued taking into consideration a high degree of prevention and necessary measures that reaffirm the government’s commitment to ensure the well-being and protection of our people,” he said.

The Administrative Order does not alter the ordinary procedure for the request for a second extension, and the filing of the report.

The agency encouraged companies to keep an eye out for relevant information that may be shared on the State Department website.