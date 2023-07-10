Puerto Rico Tourism Co. launches enhanced ‘Passport to Adventure’

The executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company (PRTC), Carlos Mercado-Santiago, recently unveiled details about the new edition of the internal tourism passport, Passport to Adventure. It will be available in both digital and printed formats and among its features includes more attractions, experiences and a reward system, among other features.

“As island residents, we have the advantage of living in a place that has many tourist attractions, adventures and enriching activities, which makes Puerto Rico a top-notch tourist destination,” Mercado-Santiago said. “The new internal tourism passport is an excellent tool for spending a vacation or a weekend getaway exploring places we haven’t visited yet or rediscovering those we enjoyed in the past. Internal tourism is a fun way to enjoy a wide range of experiences while supporting the local tourism industry and contributing to boosting economic activity in all regions of the island.”

In addition to featuring a more colorful and modern design and format, the updated passport includes a space dedicated to limited-edition stamps, which will only be available during events and activities endorsed by the PRTC.

In its digital version, the Passport to Adventure features a user-friendly menu where users can get recommendations for places to visit based on their individual preferences, information about different attractions, and suggestions for nearby places to further enhance visits to different towns on the island.

To start collecting stamps on the interactive platform, users must first register at voyturisteando.com. When visiting a highlighted attraction or destination in the passport, they have three ways to record their visit: scanning a QR code, tapping their mobile device (contactless approach) on the special label provided, or manually checking in through their profile.

Using a strategy similar to a video game, the new digital format incorporates a ranking and rewards system consisting of five levels: Tourist, Explorer, Adventurer, Expert and Local Ambassador. Depending on the number of stamps collected and the ranking level, users have the opportunity to win rewards through exclusive raffles.

The launch of this promotional tool includes a media campaign on television, radio, press, social media, digital audio, and electronic billboards. It also features participation from four renowned Puerto Rican personalities: singer and actress Didi Romero, Olympic gymnast Tommy Ramos, chef Edgard Noel, and presenter and model Ivonne Orsini.

PRTC representatives will be available this week at information centers, regional offices and events sponsored by the PRTC. In the following weeks, they will be available at municipal tourism offices and participating attractions. The printed version of the passport is produced at local print shops, showcasing the Made in Puerto Rico seal.

“With the launch of the Passport to Adventure, we reaffirm the Gov. Pierluisi administration’s commitment to promoting the sustainable development of all sectors of the tourism industry, highlighting the diversity of our destination with the aim of creating jobs and promoting economic development in Puerto Rico’s 78 municipalities,” the PRTC director added.