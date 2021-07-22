Type to search

In-Brief

Puerto Rico Treasury, State Insurance Fund to offer services next week

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez July 22, 2021
Share
CFSE Administrator Jesús M. Rodríguez-Rosa.

The Puerto Rico Treasury Department and the State Insurance Fund Corp. (CFSE, in Spanish) will continue to offer services next week, when Gov. Pedro Pierluisi gave Wednesday, Thursday and Friday off to government workers.

Monday and Tuesday are official holidays, so public sector employees are allowed to take the rest of the week as vacation days.

Treasury Secretary Francisco Parés said that collections offices, collection districts and 360 service centers, Loterías de Puerto Rico, the agency’s headquarters, and other administrative offices will be open to taxpayers who have scheduled appointments through hacienda.turnospr.com.

In addition, he confirmed that the authorizations to open containers at the docks will not be interrupted. That responded to concerns from the private sector, including auto dealerships, that publicly stated that closing docks would delay deliveries.

The vacation days granted July 28-30 do not apply to essential services, which Parés said Treasury’s services are.

Meanwhile, CFSE Administrator Jesús M. Rodríguez-Rosa, confirmed that all the agency’s locations, as well as the Puerto Rico Industrial Hospital, will offer services during their regular hours on July 28-30. All hospital services, as well as the daily clinics for specialized and subspecialized services for the injured, will remain unchanged next week, as will the services for employers, he said.

“At the CFSE, the health of our injured has always been vital, that’s why we’ll continue to work uninterruptedly and on our regular schedule, providing medical and employer services in each of our regions and the Industrial Hospital,” said Rodríguez-Rosa.

Author Details
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez
Author Details
Business reporter with 27 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico. My list of former employers includes Caribbean Business, The San Juan Star, and the Puerto Rico Daily Sun, among others. My areas of expertise include telecommunications, technology, retail, agriculture, tourism, banking and most other segments of Puerto Rico’s economy.
mkantrow@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Puerto Rico wins $25M settlement from ExxonMobil contaminant suit
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez July 22, 2021
Oriental CEO: ‘It’s time to pull out of bankruptcy’
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez July 22, 2021
US Dept. of Labor opens comments on regulation to raise pay for federal contractors
Contributor July 22, 2021
Moody’s cites ‘business reasons’ to withdraw Puerto Rico’s credit ratings
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez July 21, 2021

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DOLLARS & SENSE PODCAST
QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

Puerto Rico wins $25M settlement from ExxonMobil contaminant suit
Oriental CEO: ‘It’s time to pull out of bankruptcy’
US Dept. of Labor opens comments on regulation to raise pay for federal contractors
Moody’s cites ‘business reasons’ to withdraw Puerto Rico’s credit ratings
More about NIMB

We are:
©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.