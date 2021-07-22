Puerto Rico Treasury, State Insurance Fund to offer services next week

CFSE Administrator Jesús M. Rodríguez-Rosa.

The Puerto Rico Treasury Department and the State Insurance Fund Corp. (CFSE, in Spanish) will continue to offer services next week, when Gov. Pedro Pierluisi gave Wednesday, Thursday and Friday off to government workers.

Monday and Tuesday are official holidays, so public sector employees are allowed to take the rest of the week as vacation days.

Treasury Secretary Francisco Parés said that collections offices, collection districts and 360 service centers, Loterías de Puerto Rico, the agency’s headquarters, and other administrative offices will be open to taxpayers who have scheduled appointments through hacienda.turnospr.com.

In addition, he confirmed that the authorizations to open containers at the docks will not be interrupted. That responded to concerns from the private sector, including auto dealerships, that publicly stated that closing docks would delay deliveries.

The vacation days granted July 28-30 do not apply to essential services, which Parés said Treasury’s services are.

Meanwhile, CFSE Administrator Jesús M. Rodríguez-Rosa, confirmed that all the agency’s locations, as well as the Puerto Rico Industrial Hospital, will offer services during their regular hours on July 28-30. All hospital services, as well as the daily clinics for specialized and subspecialized services for the injured, will remain unchanged next week, as will the services for employers, he said.

“At the CFSE, the health of our injured has always been vital, that’s why we’ll continue to work uninterruptedly and on our regular schedule, providing medical and employer services in each of our regions and the Industrial Hospital,” said Rodríguez-Rosa.

