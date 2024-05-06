Type to search

Puerto Rico water utility opens bids for $95M in infrastructure projects 

NIMB Staff May 6, 2024
PRASA Executive President Doriel Pagán-Crespo (File photo)

The works will be financed by the Puerto Rico Aqueduct & Sewer Authority and multiple federal programs.

The executive president of the Puerto Rico Aqueduct & Sewer Authority (PRASA), Doriel Pagán-Crespo, has announced the release of new bid notices for significant infrastructure improvements totaling approximately $95 million. The projects aim to improve services in Guayama, Salinas, Naranjito, Villalba, San Juan, Yauco and Caguas, 

“The upcoming projects will be funded with PRASA’s own funds, [funds from] the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery program (CDBG-DR), the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) under the provisions of Act 104-182-EPA, the Safe Drinking Water Act and the Clean Water Act,” Pagán-Crespo said.

PRASA said the infrastructure projects include:

  • Relocation of the raw water pipeline from Carite to Guayama, with an approximate investment of $4.5 million. This project will benefit customers in Guayama and Salinas. It will be financed with PRASA’s own funds and the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.

  • Construction of a new filter plant in Naranjito, with an approximate investment of $46 million, to be financed with PRASA funds.

  • Rehabilitation of the Villalba filter plant, with an approximate investment of $12.5 million. This project will be funded with FEMA, CDBG-DR and PRASA funds.

  • Relocation of the sanitary trunk in Rexach at the Caño Martín Peña in San Juan, with an approximate investment of $11.5 million. It will be financed by PRASA, the Clean Water State Revolving Fund and the Enlace del Caño Martín Peña group.

  • Design and construction for the rehabilitation of the Piazza distribution tank in Yauco, with an approximate investment of $2.9 million. This project will be financed with PRASA funds and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

  • Construction of a sanitary trunk from Aguas Buenas to Caguas, with an approximate investment of $17.4 million. This project will be financed with SRF Clean Water Act funds.

NIMB Staff
