Puerto Rico water utility opens bids for $95M in infrastructure projects 

PRASA Executive President Doriel Pagán-Crespo (File photo)

The works will be financed by the Puerto Rico Aqueduct & Sewer Authority and multiple federal programs.

The executive president of the Puerto Rico Aqueduct & Sewer Authority (PRASA), Doriel Pagán-Crespo, has announced the release of new bid notices for significant infrastructure improvements totaling approximately $95 million. The projects aim to improve services in Guayama, Salinas, Naranjito, Villalba, San Juan, Yauco and Caguas,

“The upcoming projects will be funded with PRASA’s own funds, [funds from] the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery program (CDBG-DR), the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) under the provisions of Act 104-182-EPA, the Safe Drinking Water Act and the Clean Water Act,” Pagán-Crespo said.

PRASA said the infrastructure projects include:

Relocation of the raw water pipeline from Carite to Guayama, with an approximate investment of $4.5 million. This project will benefit customers in Guayama and Salinas. It will be financed with PRASA’s own funds and the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.

Construction of a new filter plant in Naranjito, with an approximate investment of $46 million, to be financed with PRASA funds.

Rehabilitation of the Villalba filter plant, with an approximate investment of $12.5 million. This project will be funded with FEMA, CDBG-DR and PRASA funds.

Relocation of the sanitary trunk in Rexach at the Caño Martín Peña in San Juan, with an approximate investment of $11.5 million. It will be financed by PRASA, the Clean Water State Revolving Fund and the Enlace del Caño Martín Peña group.

Design and construction for the rehabilitation of the Piazza distribution tank in Yauco, with an approximate investment of $2.9 million. This project will be financed with PRASA funds and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

Construction of a sanitary trunk from Aguas Buenas to Caguas, with an approximate investment of $17.4 million. This project will be financed with SRF Clean Water Act funds.