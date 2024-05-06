Puerto Rico water utility opens bids for $95M in infrastructure projects 

PRASA Executive President Doriel Pagán-Crespo (File photo)

The works will be financed by the Puerto Rico Aqueduct & Sewer Authority and multiple federal programs.

The executive president of the Puerto Rico Aqueduct & Sewer Authority (PRASA), Doriel Pagán-Crespo, has announced the release of new bid notices for significant infrastructure improvements totaling approximately $95 million. The projects aim to improve services in Guayama, Salinas, Naranjito, Villalba, San Juan, Yauco and Caguas,

“The upcoming projects will be funded with PRASA’s own funds, [funds from] the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery program (CDBG-DR), the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) under the provisions of Act 104-182-EPA, the Safe Drinking Water Act and the Clean Water Act,” Pagán-Crespo said.

PRASA said the infrastructure projects include: