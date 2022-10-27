PuroClean to open 1st Puerto Rico location

The local PuroClean franchise will also focus on hurricane preparation and aftermath recovery, as well as microbial growth assessment and remediation.

Florida-based PuroClean, a company dedicated to property restoration and remediation, is announced its first Puerto Rico location, which they stated is “the first business of its kind to open on the island.”

The associated investment with the new location opening in San Juan was not disclosed. However, the company confirmed it is the second franchise for owner Joseph Ortiz, a U.S. Army veteran and owner of PuroClean of Reston in Virginia.

This newest location brings restoration and remediation services to residential and commercial customers in the San Juan region of Puerto Rico throughout Arecibo, Bayamón, Condado, Dorado Vega Baja, Isla Verde, Manatí, Toa Baja and Vega Alta.

The new team of trained, certified technicians at PuroClean of San Juan is available 24/7 for service calls aiding in water, fire, mold, and biohazard removal.

“After the extensive commercial work completed by the Signal Restoration Services team at the Caribe Hilton hotel following Hurricane María, it became evident the island of Puerto Rico needed more support as it pertains to restoration and remediation services,” PuroClean CEO and co-CEO of Signal Restoration Services, Mark W. Davis, said.

“It’s exciting to be a part of both teams that are trained and ready to provide such essential services to both residential and commercial customers,” he said.

A Puerto Rico native familiar with the potential for issues in Puerto Rico, Ortiz’s team will also focus on hurricane preparation and aftermath recovery, as well as microbial growth assessment and remediation.

“I believe PuroClean of San Juan offers a solution to all hotels and commercial structures in the area, along with the residential customers that deal with property loss issues,” Ortiz said. “There is no other company that delivers support to residents in this area.”

According to Ortiz, after the success of his first PuroClean franchise in Virginia and as an island native with most of his family still residing here, selecting the next location to expand his PuroClean business was an easy choice.

“We’re beyond thrilled to open our first location in Puerto Rico and bring our world-class brand to an area that is without this necessary support,” PuroClean President Steve White said. “In our line of work, we’re there with families through catastrophic events, and it’s always our goal to make that process as seamless as possible.”