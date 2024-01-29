Ralph’s to open Outlets at Montehiedra store with $8M investment

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

A rendering of the upcoming Ralph’s store at The Outlets at Montehiedra.

With an $8 million investment, Ralph’s Supermercado y Mayorista (Ralph’s Supermarket and Wholesaler), a leading chain in eastern Puerto Rico, is expanding into the metropolitan area. A 13th store is scheduled to open at The Outlets at Montehiedra this summer.

José Soto, president of Ralph’s, emphasized the chain’s unique approach of combining retail sales and wholesale warehouse under one roof, accessible to customers without requiring membership.

“This is what has set us apart and established us as leaders in the region,” Soto stated.

The new Montehiedra store will offer various services and specialized sections, including the chain’s largest wine cellar, a deli, a cafeteria and a butcher shop with specialized cuts.

Soto noted that, previously, the butcher section was exclusive to Ralph’s Humacao store. The deli area in Montehiedra will provide a broad selection of international and natural products.

“Having a supermarket at The Outlets at Montehiedra for the first time will generate greater demand and attract more visitors to the shopping center,” Soto said.

He also explained that the strategic choice of selecting Montehiedra as the location for expansion was based on the shortage of supermarkets in the metropolitan area that provide wholesale and retail sales in a spacious environment with wide aisles.

The new store will cover 65,000 square feet, with 33,164 square feet dedicated to retail sales and 31,836 square feet to wholesale and warehouse. Its opening is anticipated to create 250 direct jobs.

Soto described the store’s decor as modern and attractive and as being designed to “captivate our customers and provide exceptional service.”

“We are dedicated to upholding high standards of quality and competitive pricing in our products,” Soto affirmed.

“The future of Ralph’s Supermercado y Mayorista is in expansion,” Soto said, adding that the chain has plans to open more stores in Guaynabo, Bayamón, Trujillo Alto and other neighboring towns. “[Montehiedra] is the store that will spearhead our move into the metropolitan area.”