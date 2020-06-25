Raytheon Technologies commits $5M to food banks, including Puerto Rico

June 25, 2020 113

Raytheon Technologies has committed $5 million to Feeding America to support local food banks, including the Food Bank of Puerto Rico, to help provide essential food and items to citizens in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The need for food assistance in Puerto Rico has increased by 46% as a result of the health crisis, the nonprofit’s officials said.

The Food Bank of Puerto Rico will use this donation to expand the “Mochila Alegre,” “Bolsita Alegre,” “Lonchera Dorada” and the college food programs, among others, which address the food needs of the most vulnerable populations on the island: children and the elderly.

“Before COVID-19, six out of 10 children in Puerto Rico were already living in poverty,” said Denise Santos, president of the Food Bank. “We’re proud to join Raytheon Technologies in the fight to deliver food to the tables of those in need, especially children.”

During May 2020, more than 1.4 million pounds of food were provided to 325,560 people in need through different community impact programs, she said.

Additionally, as part of the “Mochila Alegre” program, 799 children received 46,522 pounds of food in May 2020.

“The impact of COVID-19 in our communities has been rapid and unprecedented,” said Greg Hayes, CEO of Raytheon Technologies. “The communities where our employees live and work are in need, and it’s our responsibility to support our friends and neighbors during this crisis.”

The Food Bank of Puerto Rico is one of 17 Feeding America-member food banks that receive donations from Raytheon Technologies.