Red Lobster to buy $200K in Puerto Rico products as it reopens 2 eateries

June 19, 2020 385

As Puerto Rico enters its third phase of economic reopening in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, Red Lobster restaurants on the island will open their doors again, allocating $200,000 to procure local products for its eateries in Bayamón and Plaza Las Américas.

The restaurants, run by franchisee Grupo Colón Gerena, will also launch a new menu focusing on typical Puerto Rican fare, company officials said.

Lizmarie Medina-Román, vice president of marketing for Grupo Colón Gerena, said the chain established new partnerships with local farmers, including: Farináceos del Este for pumpkin and plantains; Eden Farms in Santa Isabel and Finca González in Guánica, for pumpkin; and F & F Hydroponics in Ciales, for letuce. The restaurant chain also partnered with La Pescadería Cataño to buy fresh seafood from different fisheries islandwide, including La Langosta Caribeña, once the season starts.

“This type of alliance strengthens the commitment we made since our establishment two years ago: to serve the freshest and highest quality fish at all times, as well as support our local farmers and producers,” she said.

“This way, we elevate the Red Lobster experience, having the largest variety of local produce, fish and shellfish, merging the best local products with Red Lobster favorites,” said Medina.

The revamped menu will include seafood paella, stuffed “mofongo” — a plantain-based dish that is a staple of the Puerto Rican cuisine — and stuffed avocados, both featuring lobster, codfish, chicken and skirt steak.