Red Nose Day for Puerto Rico Fund commits $1M to support nonprofits

May 11, 2020 89

The Puerto Rico Community Foundation announced the first round of donations from the Red Nose Day for Puerto Rico Fund established in 2019 by Comic Relief US, which committed $1 million to the island.

Of that amount, an initial $450,000 was awarded to five organizations in Puerto Rico that have a commitment to reduce poverty in Cabo Rojo, Mayagüez, Culebra, Las Marías, Vieques and San Juan.

“We’re very excited to have the local collaboration of the Puerto Rico Community Foundation, as we have done in other jurisdictions. The decision was very difficult, as there are so many organizations doing so much for our children and young people; to all, our respect and admiration,” said Lorelei Williams, senior vice president of the donations program at Comic Relief US.

“Each of the approved proposals show a commitment to impact poverty reduction by developing skills in youth, strengthening mental health and building resilience, and promoting food sovereignty, among other areas of interest to Comic Relief US,” she said.

The selected organizations are: Aspira Inc. de Puerto Rico; Vieques Conservation and Historical Trust; Fundación Cortés Inc.; Mujeres de Islas Inc.; and Plenitud Iniciativas Eco-Educativas Inc.

“The Red Nose Day for Puerto Rico Fund gave us the opportunity to strengthen the financial and human capital of these organizations by offering them a new opportunity to broaden their extraordinary work of transforming the lives of children and youth living in poverty, which is aligned with the Puerto Rico Community Foundation’s commitment to promote social justice and equity in access to community resources,” said Community Foundation President Nelson I. Colón-Tarrats.