Garage Isla Verde unveils renovated concept, new facilities

Garage Isla Verde, Puerto Rico’s only authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer, inaugurated new facilities with a renovated proposal for its certified pre-owned vehicles division, as part of a $10 million, seven-year growth plan.

The new 25,000 square-foot showroom provides open spaces, water regulation system, LED lighting and an Apple TV system for clients. It also features a well-lit vehicle delivery area, to allow clients to inspect each detail of their unit, company officials said.

The expansion generated more than 20 jobs during the construction phase. The start of operations will generate 10 direct jobs and more than 30 indirect jobs, that are added to Garage Isla Verde’s current 150 employee-payroll.

With the expanded showroom, located adjacent to the dealer’s main building, Garage Isla Verde seeks to capitalize on the growth that is has experienced in its certified pre-owned division, executives said.

“From this elegant and modern facility, we invite you to experience the unrivaled Mercedes-Benz experience by acquiring a certified pre-owned car,” said Francisco Pérez-Carro, general manager of Garage Isla Verde.

“Our promise is to deliver a vehicle that has been rigorously inspected and has passed the test of more than 155 checkpoints to ensure that it only has original Mercedes-Benz parts and that it meets the highest standards of quality, safety, appearance and performance,” he said.