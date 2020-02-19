Ricoh hosts Imagine Lab workshop to develop STEAM centers

February 19, 2020 163

Ricoh recently hosted its Imagine Lab workshop to help educational institutions evolve at the increasingly fast pace of the digital world.

The event was held during the Private Education Congress at the Convention Center in Miramar last week.

During the sessions, participants experienced first-hand interactive learning, robotics, 3D project, among others, to learn the keys to develop learning centers with Science, Technology, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) in educational institutions.

“Ricoh’s solutions help institutions improve the educational experience for students and staff, offering modern facilities that provide an integrated experience, through flexible, collaborative and attractive learning,” said Manuel Santos, strategic vertical market sales manager for Ricoh.

The workshops discussed the design, management, and sustainability of STEAM centers, and the benefits of competency-based learning that develop STEAM entrepreneurship and skills in educational institutions, he said.

In the process of incorporating new technologies, educational institutions face three main challenges: Adapting the academic portfolio to today’s technological advances and needs for student success; update teacher knowledge on new technological requirements; and achieve efficient infrastructure to expedite administrative tasks and less bureaucratic processes, said Ricoh Puerto Rico’s GM Ivan Fraticelli.

