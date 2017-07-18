Robotics as a learning alternative for children

When it comes to parenting, one factor that usually comes up it is the high exposure that children have to technology. More electronic devices are available to children and are consuming their time and attention.

César Cabrera, president of nonprofit Techno Inventors, and an expert in robotics said one of the tools parents can use to address their concerns about how schoolwork and grades are affected is robotics.

The discipline balances modern technology with school subjects, as it integrates knowledge areas such as math and science, he said.

Cabrera further noted there are several reasons for kids to consider learning robotics. Among them are:

Helps mathematical, scientific and technological learning;

Promotes teamwork and experimentation through practical projects;

Develops analytical intellectual knowledge, enhances creativity, integrates communication skills and mathematical logic;

Enhances self-esteem, responsibility, promotes order, and allows the ability to solve problems;

In addition, it’s beneficial for children who have trouble increasing concentration and memory.

“By being exposed to this type of program, children become scientists managing to understand the functioning of devices and programs they commonly use. It’s a generation that is curious, therefore we must continually present them with important and interesting information,” said Cabrera.

Techno Inventors, based at the Polytechnic University, is a nonprofit organization founded in 2012, led by a combination of educators, professionals, students and volunteers dedicated to providing alternative education services through Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) training workshops.