Rosselló: 4 P3 project RFQ’s draw 24 responses from local, int’l groups

September 5, 2018 360

The Puerto Rico Public-Private Partnership Authority has received 24 responses to the Request for Qualifications process launched to turn over the operation of four projects to private hands, Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said.

The four projects are the transformation of the maritime transportation system; water meter optimization system; energy storage; and student life. A fifth P3 is also in the works for the Old San Juan cruise ship ports zone, which could draw an investment of between $300 million and $500 million, resulting in greater capacity for ship traffic, government officials said.

At present, the ports generate some $25 million annually and represent operating costs of some $7 million. The government is looking to strike P3 agreements for long-term leases for piers 1, 3, 4, 11, 12, 13, 14 and the Pan American Piers in the San Juan bay area.

The 24 RFQ’s submitted thus far for the four projects include local and international groups looking to be considered once the process moves into the Request for Proposals phase.

“Since May through now, we have issued RFQs for four public- private partnership projects that have generated great interest in the industry. This shows us that we are on track to develop more public-private partnerships as part of our administration’s priorities,” the governor said.

On June 13, 2018 the RFQ was issued for the transformation of the maritime transportation system. This project aims to modernize the ferry system and seeks the proponent to design, build, finance, operate and manage a new system.

Currently ferry services are offered between Cataño and San Juan, as well as between Fajardo and the island municipalities of Vieques and Culebra; the latter route would be transformed, moving the port from Fajardo to Ceiba, to offer new routes. Five groups submitted their qualifications for this P3 project, P3 Authority Executive Director Omar Marrero said.

The RFQ for the proposed water meter system optimization project went out June 18, 2018. This project seeks a proponent to design, build, finance, operate and manage the replacement of Puerto Rico Aqueducts and Sewers Authority water meters to improve customer service and reduce non-revenue water.

Five groups submitted their qualifications to the P3 Authority.

That same week, on June 22, 2018, the RFQ was issued for an energy storage project, which was sparked the most interest as 11 groups submitted their qualifications, government officials said.

This project aims to find a private-sector proponent to design, build, finance, operate and manage an energy storage system to build resilience in Puerto Rico’s power system and provide stability during peak hours.

The student life project RFQ was issued May 8, calling for a proponent to design, construct, finance, operate and maintain a student residence on the University of Puerto Rico Mayagüez campus. It also it includes parking facilities and certain additional capital improvements.

Three groups submitted qualifications for this project. Two groups have passed the evaluation proccess — SI Mayagüez, LLC, comprising Servite and Interlink; and The HILL (Higher Integrated Learning & Lifestyle) Team, composed by M Property Services, HOK International, and Construction Venegas.