Rums of Puerto Rico’s ‘Sounds of the Rum Capital’ documentary wins Emmy

Rums of Puerto Rico, a program run by the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish), won a Regional Suncoast Emmy Award in the “Documentary Topical” category for its “Sounds of the Rum Capital” documentary, the agency announced.

“When two of Puerto Rico’s greatest strengths, music and rum production, merge, these wonderful things happen,” said Maité Jordán, director of the Rums of Puerto Rico Program. “At the Department of Economic Development and Commerce, we set out to achieve great things for Puerto Rico, and this documentary is proof of that. We thank everyone who was part of this project including our Puerto Rican artists and distillery owners.”

“Sounds of the Rum Capital” was shot entirely in film format, with local talent and under the direction of Producer Paco López and his company, No Limit Entertainment. More than 150 people were part of the development of this project including producers, logistics coordinators, technical crew, assembly, and artists among others.

The 35-minute documentary presents a tour of the process of making a world-class rum, through images of the 10 distilleries on the island, as well as emblematic and historically important places, accompanied by the music of important figures of Puerto Rican music.

El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, with its song “Sin salsa no hay paraíso,” added flavor to the tour of Casa Bacardí in Cataño. Singer-songwriter Pedro Capó, with his song “Day by Day,” framed the tour of the Hacienda Santa Ana in Bayamón, the place where Ron Del Barrilito is created.

While singer Kany García performed “Mi dueña” from the emblematic Castillo Serrallés in Ponce, reggaetón artist Wisin rounded out the lineup with “Que viva la vida,” from the Cuartel de Ballajá Old San Juan.

Casa Bacardí, Cataño, Club Caribe, Cidra Crab Island Rum, Vieques, Destilería Coquí Inc., Mayagüez, Destilería Craft Spirits, Jayuya, Destilería Serrallés, Ponce, Hacienda Santa Ana – Ron del Barrilito, Bayamón San Juan Artisan Distillers, Vega Alta Trigo Corp, Toa Baja and Ron Boricua were the distilleries featured in the documentary.