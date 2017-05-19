Sacred Heart to host 2nd ‘Content Marketing Summit’

Sacred Heart University will host its second “Content Marketing Summit” with the aim of educating about creating digital content of interest to help strengthen the presence of a brand or business on social media.

The activity will be held May 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the university’s Professional Training Center and will feature a panel of experts on new trends in the world of marketing, communications and digital media.

In addition, they will share their experiences and best practices on issues related to the development of blogs, live broadcasts or live streaming, creative photography from a mobile device, oral communication and speech, digital animation and virtual reality, content development for social networks and storytelling in social networks.

Participants lecturers are: Celeste Martínez, analyst and social media strategist; Perla Sofía Curbelo, content producer and founder of Agrochic.com; Fernando Montilla, an expert in virtual reality and director of the Studio for Creative Technologies at Sacred Heart; Nagel Torres, commercial broadcaster with more than 25 years of experience in radio and television; Iliana Ballester, professor of Digital Advertising at Sacred Heart’s Ferre Rangel School of Communication; José Arturo Ballester-Panelli (Ballesta Malatesta), multimedia artist, painter, photographer and conceptual creator; and Jorge Silva-Puras, professor of entrepreneurship, management and digital commerce at Hostos Community College in New York.

Upon completion of the lecture series, participants will receive a certificate of participation and access to all presentations. For information and registration, visit www.sagrado.digital/ or call the Continuing Education Unit at 787-728-1515 ext. 2422 and 2419.