Sacred Heart University opens pre-college STEM internship program

Sacred Heart University will hold a pre-college program aimed at high school students interested in pursuing a career in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) with an emphasis in neuroscience.

The program is aimed at students in 9th through 11th grade, from both public and private schools, with a minimum grade point average of 3.0. The selected students will participate in an internship, which could be carried out in an in-person or virtual format, from June 1-13 at Sacred Heart University, and from June 14-27 at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

In both instances, students will participate in seminars and interactive activities on STEM careers, research methods, professional development, and the college admission process, among others.

The program is led by Edmarie Guzmán-Vélez and Héctor De Jesús-Cortés, two Puerto Rican scientists in the mainland who collaborate with Sacred Heart University’s School of Professional Studies.

Guzmán is a specialist in Neuropsychology and works at the Massachusetts General Hospital of Harvard Medical School. De Jesús currently works at the MIT Center for Cognitive Sciences.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 24, 2021. For more information, send an email to this address.

