San Juan transfers properties to Sila M. Calderón Foundation

San Juan Mayor Miguel Romero, right, signs the property transfer agreement with Sila M. Calderón, founder of the Centro para Puerto Rico, to support community programs in Río Piedras.

The four properties in Río Piedras will support the foundation’s services for women and communities.

After obtaining the titles to four properties in Río Piedras, the Municipality of San Juan will transfer them to the Centro para Puerto Rico de la Fundación Sila M. Calderón Inc., San Juan Mayor Miguel Romero recently announced.

The mayor explained that on Aug. 1, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi signed Senate Joint Resolution 507, making it Joint Resolution 55 of 2024, which orders the Puerto Rico Land Administration to transfer four properties in Río Piedras to San Juan free of charge.

The measure allows the municipality to create collaborative agreements on these properties with the Sila M. Calderón Foundation to fulfill its mission.

“The municipal administration has a firm commitment to improve communities by promoting educational services, social programs, entrepreneurship, and community empowerment, as well as supporting survivors of gender violence and Río Piedras’ revitalization,” Romero added.

This transaction is possible due to authorization by the San Juan Legislature through Ordinance No. 16, Series 2024-2025, approved on Oct. 25.

Each property is valued at $1 for registration purposes, covering two properties at 1002 Ponce de León Ave. and 1005 González St., and another at 13 Romany St., all in Río Piedras.

“The properties are adjacent to the land occupied by the foundation, so this transfer will contribute to the improvement of the facilities and services provided by the foundation. San Juan is extremely pleased to be able to contribute to the foundation,” Romero concluded.