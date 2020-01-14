SANOS opens new health clinic at Los Prados mall in Caguas

January 14, 2020 48

Corporación SANOS executives announced the opening of a new health clinic at the Los Prados shopping center in Caguas, to expand services in the town.

César Montijo, executive director of SANOS said the new health center opened with a $650,000 contribution from the Health Resources and Services Administration, an amount that was part of a $7.8 million federal funds allocation to a dozen 330 centers in Puerto Rico.

The funding is to be used to expand accessible, quality and affordable primary health services to communities, especially vulnerable populations who have little access to them, health clinic officials said.

“We’re going to offer primary medicine, pediatrics, gynecology, psychology services, clinical social work and vaccination soon,” Montijo said.

Anstrong Figueroa, medical director of SANOS, said “we provide a different service. It is integrated medicine where we see the patient as a whole. We are characterized by the fact that the patient, in addition to being evaluated at a physical level, can be evaluated for their mental capacity.”

SANOS accepts all medical plans, but if someone does not have a plan, they will be charged a reduced fee according to income, clinic executives said. Every patient will be treated, and will have access to medicines with up to 80% discount at the SANOS pharmacy.

“SANOS has been developing and growing for a while,” said Montijo. “In SANOS, an 1,000 patients were treated in 2019 over the previous year and 9,000 additional medical services were offered vs. those offered in 2018.”

“The expectation with SANOS Los Prados is that there will be many thousands more who will be able to access the center’s health services,” Montijo said.

The SANOS Los Prados medical staff is headed by Miguel Ríos-Solá, and the clinic joins three other company facilities: Plaza SANOS on Rafael Cordero Ave.; Clínica SANOS at the Consolidated Mall; and a mobile unit that travels to different communities in Caguas to offer health services.

“This new SANOS clinic in Los Prados comes to provide a need for physical and mental health services for a sector of our population in the western area of the city,” Caguas Mayor Wiliam Miranda-Torres said. “We urge you to come to these facilities that are newly opened and offers spectacular services.”

