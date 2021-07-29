SBA announces up to $300K to fund Women’s Business Centers in Puerto Rico

The Office of Women’s Business Ownership’s mission is to empower women entrepreneurs through advocacy, outreach, education, and support. (Credit: Thicha Satapitanon | Dreamstime.com)

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced the availability of $300,000 for up to two new grant opportunities for established and aspiring Women’s Business Center (WBC) host organizations.

When funded, the WBC’s will provide outcome-oriented business services for women entrepreneurs in Puerto Rico, the agency said.

“The SBA’s Women’s Business Center program is a dedicated resource partner, and one of the most valuable forms of assistance available to women entrepreneurs in Puerto Rico that helps drive economic growth on the island,” said SBA District Director Josué Rivera.

“This funding opportunity for up to two Women’s Business Center hosts expands our agency’s role in helping female entrepreneurs, who are essential job creators across our communities,” he said.

The White House recently held a Working Group meeting that SBA Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman attended to discuss rebuilding and investment efforts leading to the island’s long-term resilience so that its communities and infrastructure can withstand future disasters.

“The purpose of this funding opportunity is to provide grant dollars for up to two nonprofit organizations to start new, community-based Women’s Business Centers throughout Puerto Rico,” said Natalie Madeira-Cofield, SBA Assistant Administrator for the Office of Women’s Business Ownership.

“COVID-19 has impacted businesses throughout the United States, and in Puerto Rico more specifically, the impacts were atop of hurricane recovery efforts that devastated so many areas of the island,” she said.

“As the nation recovers, it is SBA’s priority to ensure that women in Puerto Rico have equitable access to resources and support to start, scale, and grow much-needed businesses within their communities,” she added. “The SBA’s WBC program is that catalyst for the growth of in-depth, substantive, outcome-oriented business services for women entrepreneurs.”

Eligible applicants must be private, nonprofit organizations with 501(c) tax-exempt status from the US Treasury/Internal Revenue Service and must provide services to the population within the specified areas.

Successful applicants will receive a grant award of $150,000 annually. Applications for this grant opportunity will be accepted through Aug. 16, 2021. Grant proposals must be sent to www.grants.gov by the deadline.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.