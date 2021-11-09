SBA Associate Admin. kicks off Entrepreneurship Week in Puerto Rico

Bibi Hidalgo to meet with building and manufacturing groups, socially and economically disadvantaged firms, HUBZone participants, and others

US Small Business Administration Associate Administrator Bibi Hidalgo, head of the federal agency’s Office of Government Contracting & Business Development, is visiting Puerto Rico early this week, the agency announced.

Her visit is part of a national tour highlighting the United States’ economic recovery focused on boosting manufacturing, engaging socially and economically disadvantaged businesses on federal contracting and encouraging vaccinations for Americans to get back to work safely.

Hidalgo’s visit builds off SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman’s first trip to the island in mid-September 2021, when she spoke to the need of socially and economically disadvantaged entrepreneurs to have equitable access to resources that can help them support, scale and grow their small businesses.

“Over the next few days, Hidalgo will be in Puerto Rico delivering on that pledge,” the agency stated.

She will meet with current SBA-certified 8(a) firms, the Puerto Rico Builders and Contractors Association and recovery officials while also touring manufacturers, and engaging community organizations in discussions of their member’s federal contracting experiences and challenges. It is also an opportunity to empower small businesses to become direct contractors to gain the US government as their client, the agency noted.

“I look forward to listening to the hardworking small business owners and entrepreneurs in Puerto Rico to hear their stories especially while coping with the COVID pandemic. As we outline the Biden-Harris Administration’s path forward, it’s our goal to harness the opportunity for them to contract with the Federal Government and gain revenue to get our economy back on track. Estoy muy contenta de estar aquí con los pequeños negocios que son el motor de la economía de Puerto Rico,” Hidalgo said. The officials will discuss federal procurement opportunities and government programs that can help Puerto Rico small businesses pivot, continue operations, and grow, she said.