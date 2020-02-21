SBA offering grants to train women veteran entrepreneurs

February 21, 2020 148

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced that nonprofit organizations, state and local agencies, and institutions of higher learning are eligible to compete for funding of up to $300,000 to deliver entrepreneurship training to women service members, women veterans and women military spouses.

Up to six awardees will split the grants administered by SBA’s Office of Veterans Business Development to participate in the Women Veteran Entrepreneurship Training Program to cover the training costs.

“Women veteran entrepreneurs have contributed in a major way to the growth of the U.S. economy, bringing in $10 billion in receipts over a five-year period,” said Larry Stubblefield, associate administrator for SBA’s Office of Veterans Business Development.

“The SBA is committed to supporting women veterans with the training and resources they need to start, grow or expand a small business,” he said.

Eligible organizations should submit applications for the Women Veteran Entrepreneurship Training Program funding opportunity through Grants.gov. Applications not submitted via Grants.gov will not be evaluated, the agency said, adding the deadline is Mar. 19.

“Women-owned small businesses continue to trend above all other businesses. This new funding competition provides the opportunity to deliver entrepreneurial training to women within the military community, whether active service members or veterans, as well as military spouses,” said SBA District Director Yvette T. Collazo.

“By enhancing entrepreneurship education for women, we are improving their chances of success at small business ownership, job creation and investment in their communities,” she said.

The SBA will host a conference call on Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. EST to answer questions related to the Women Veteran Entrepreneurship Training Program grant announcement. Questions should be submitted to Jerry Godwin at jerry.godwin@sba.gov no later than 4 p.m. EST on Feb. 24.

To participate in the call: (202) 765-1264; Conference ID: 13482739.