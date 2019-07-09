SBA opens funding call for nonprofits training service-disabled veteran entrepreneurs

July 9, 2019 113

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced that nonprofit organizations, state and local agencies, and institutions of higher learning are eligible to compete for funding of up to $150,000 to deliver entrepreneurship training to service-disabled veterans.

Up to six awardees will use the $300,000 in total funding to participate in the Service-Disabled Veteran Entrepreneurship Training Program with grants from SBA’s Office of Veterans Business Development.

The funds will be used to cover the costs of educating service-disabled veterans planning to start a new business or expand and diversify existing small businesses.

Eligible organizations should submit applications for the Service-Disabled Veteran Entrepreneurship Training Program funding opportunity only through Grants.gov. Applications not submitted via Grants.gov will not be evaluated, the agency said.

The submission deadline is July 24.

“Puerto Rico has more veterans per capita than any state or territory in the nation,” said Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands District Director Yvette T. Collazo. “The SBA looks forward to continue providing entrepreneurship education that results in job creation and retention, and the establishment of new and expansion of existing veteran-owned small businesses.”

“We encourage local entities to apply for this funding opportunity to support our service-disabled veteran community,” she said.