SBA, Treasury Department announce $10B for CDFIs to Participate in PPP

May 29, 2020 108

The U.S. Small Business Administration, in consultation with the U.S. Treasury Department, announced that it is setting aside $10 billion of Round 2 funding for the Paycheck Protection Program to be lent exclusively by Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs).

CDFIs work to expand economic opportunity in low-income communities by providing access to financial products and services for local residents and businesses. These dedicated funds will further ensure that the PPP reaches all communities in need of relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The forgivable loan program, PPP, is dedicated to providing emergency capital to sustain our nation’s small businesses, the drivers of our economy, and retain their employees,” said SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza. “CDFIs provide critically important capital and technical assistance to small businesses from rural, minority and other underserved communities, especially during this economically challenging time.”

The $10 billion set-aside in Round 2, combined with $3.8 billion in Round 1 CDFI approvals, will ensure that entrepreneurs and small business owners in all communities have easy access to the financial system, and that they receive much-needed capital to maintain their workforces, government officials said.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said, “We’ve received bipartisan support for dedicating these funds for CDFIs to ensure that traditionally underserved communities have every opportunity to emerge from the pandemic stronger than before.”

Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands Acting District Director María de los Angeles de Jesús added, “This is an unprecedented opportunity for CDFIs to impact the smaller entrepreneurship sector that was not reached in previous PPP rounds.”

The PPP was created by the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) and provides forgivable loans to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to keep their employees on the payroll. To date, more than 4.4 million loans have been approved for over $510 billion for small businesses across America.