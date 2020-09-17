Science Trust opens program to help co.’s create resiliency plan

September 17, 2020 252

The Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust will hold a new session of the Resiliency and Business Innovation program so companies of all sizes can develop their resilience plan, for free.

The RBI has operated with funding from the Economic Development Administration (EDA i6) since 2019. The course was designed together with George Mason University-Center for Resilient and Sustainable Communities and Echar P’alante. Interested parties may register here.

“Given the need for companies to have a resilience plan, we adapted the course that was offered in May, for which some 300 people registered, to make it more concise and direct,” said Annie Mustafá, the RBI program manager.

“At the end of the course, about 100 companies completed their resilience plan, using the ‘Resiliency-in-a-Box’ manual, assisted by George Mason University faculty and local business leaders, volunteers committed to helping our companies,” she said.

“Creating a Resilience Plan: A Course for Businesses” is an online course designed for companies — of all sizes and industries — taking into account all the recent events in Puerto Rico. The 2-hour webinars will run during four consecutive Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., from Sept. 24 to Oct. 15.

During the course, companies will use a manual created by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation to develop their resilience plan. By the end of the course, companies will have learned to prepare for the four stages of resilience: anticipate, cope, recover and adapt/reposition, the value of a SWOT analysis; the analysis of the dangers that businesses may have; how to protect business assets (staff, information, operations); and how to adapt to changes in business conditions.

Those who complete the eight-hour course and complete a short exam will receive a certificate of participation and a digital badge.

The free course will be conducted in English, with limited spaces and will be offered by Linton Wells II, Jean Pierre Auffrett and Robert Rogers, George Mason University faculty who have worked with resilience in different countries and bring more than the theoretical part, contributing their experience working in the management of emergencies and disasters.