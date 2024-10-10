Scientific Games lands 8-yr. contract with Puerto Rico’s Lotería Electrónica

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The contract includes upgrades to the Scientific Games Enhanced Partnership (SGEP) instant game management program currently in place in Puerto Rico.

The partnership includes upgrades to improve instant game management.

Scientific Games will continue as Lotería Electrónica’s game, technology and services partner after being awarded a new eight-year contract, the company announced.

“Our teams worked diligently to propose a strategic full-portfolio solution for Lotería Electrónica that builds upon a strong foundation that began in 2005,” said John Schulz, president of Global Instant Products and the Americas.

“The overall solution features our most advanced technologies and services supported by a great staff that will power the lottery for its next era of growth and long-term sustainability,” he added.

Lotería Electrónica is ranked among the top 10 U.S. lotteries for per capita draw game sales and has one of the highest instant game per capita sales in the Caribbean region. The agreement may be extended for up to two additional years, officials said.

Lotería Electrónica selected Scientific Games through “a competitive procurement process, following a holistic evaluation of games, technology and service offerings to support, complement and expand its full game portfolio,” the company noted.

Since 2005, the partnership with Scientific Games has led to a 65% increase in Lotería Electrónica’s sales and an 81% rise in profits. Proceeds benefit social programs in Puerto Rico, including college scholarships, health initiatives, housing subsidies for seniors, sports programs and infrastructure improvements.

Scientific Games will upgrade Lotería Electrónica’s existing central system to its advanced Momentum ecosystem and modernize the player experience with new WAVE retailer terminals, PlayCentral HD Powered by SCiQ self-service machines, Lottery Inmotion digital advertising displays, jackpot signs and ticket checkers.

A new mobile app, developed by Scientific Games for Lotería Electrónica, will engage players with second-chance promotions and provide convenience features, including Keno and jackpot game drawing results.

Additionally, Scientific Games will enhance the SGEP program in Puerto Rico with Momentum’s SciTrak platform, which manages Lotería Electrónica’s “Instantaneos” game portfolio using data analytics, as well as advanced predictive ordering.

The company will also continue to provide instant game creation, production, inside sales, and logistics and analytics.