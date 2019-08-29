Seaborne Airlines announces reservation changes for travel starting Sept. 1

August 29, 2019 22

As Seaborne Airlines and Silver Airways continue streamlining their operation to one airline, bookings for Seaborne’s current network will be hosted on Silver’s Sabre reservation system for travel starting Sept. 1, 2019, the company announced.

Flights operated by Seaborne are now available for sale at silverairways.com, it added.

This change applies to all Seaborne Airlines flights in the Caribbean with the exception of the airline’s seaplane operations at St. Croix’s Christiansted Harbor Seaplane Base and St. Thomas’ Charlotte Amalie Harbor Seaplane Base, and routes operated by Vieques Air Link to Culebra’s Benjamín Rivera Noriega Airport and Vieques’ Antonio Rivera Rodríguez Airport.

To book flights on these routes, customers should continue visiting seaborneairlines.com, Seaborne added.

For all Seaborne Airlines tickets already issued for travel on and after Sept. 1, travel agents should reissue tickets and rebook passengers from Seaborne Airlines flights onto flights marketed by Silver Airways.

As for corporate frequent travel program, Seaborne said clients should continue to use its website. There are no changes to corporate accounts, sign-in codes or passwords, Seaborne said.