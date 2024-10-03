Type to search

Economy Featured

September bankruptcy filings in Puerto Rico up 21.3% YOY

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez October 3, 2024
The U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Old San Juan

Chapter 7 filings saw a significant rise, while Chapter 11 cases declined.

Puerto Rico’s bankruptcy court saw significant activity in September, with 489 cases filed, marking a 21.3% year-over-year increase, according to data compiled by research firm Boletín de Puerto Rico.

So far this year, 4,199 petitions have been filed seeking the U.S. Bankruptcy Court’s protection, a 32.3% jump compared to the same nine-month period in 2024.

The report showed increased activity in two of the four categories, with a marked rise in Chapter 7 cases, with 178 on record for September, reflecting a 61.8% increase from the same month in 2023. Chapter 7 provides for a total liquidation of assets.

When broken down, most cases in September, totaling 306, were filed under Chapter 13, which allows individuals to reorganize their finances. This represents a 6.9% increase year-over-year.

Chapter 11 filings, which enable businesses to reorganize their finances while continuing to operate, dropped 16.6% from the prior year, with only five cases filed in September.

No farming operations applied for Chapter 12 protection in September, a category that is reserved exclusively for troubled agriculture businesses.

These are preliminary numbers for last month at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Boletín de Puerto Rico noted.

Author Details
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez
Author Details
Business reporter with 30 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico. My list of former employers includes Caribbean Business, The San Juan Star, and the Puerto Rico Daily Sun, among others. My areas of expertise include telecommunications, technology, retail, agriculture, tourism, banking and most other segments of Puerto Rico’s economy.
mkantrow@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Puerto Rico bankruptcies up nearly 20% YOY in August
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez September 12, 2024
Puerto Rico’s bankruptcy filings up a whopping 43% in February
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez March 5, 2024
277 Puerto Rico businesses filed for bankruptcy in 2023
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez January 4, 2024
Puerto Rico bankruptcies up 29% in November
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez December 13, 2023

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK SPONSORED BY:

“It is interesting to see that in Puerto Rico there’s a lot of worry regarding human capital, while globally, only failure to attract or retain top talent makes it to the top 10. Companies are concerned about turnover, absenteeism and how they can provide services when they lack personnel.

— Karla Ruiz, country commercial director for Aon in Puerto Rico

Related Stories

Puerto Rico bankruptcies up nearly 20% YOY in August
Puerto Rico’s bankruptcy filings up a whopping 43% in February
277 Puerto Rico businesses filed for bankruptcy in 2023
Puerto Rico bankruptcies up 29% in November
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.