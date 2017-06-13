Global Shapers seeks millenials for survey on Puerto Rico

The San Juan Hub of Global Shapers organization launched for the second consecutive year a survey that gathers and analyzes the ideas and feelings about public policy among young adults between 18 and 34 years in Puerto Rico as part of the “Comovamospuertorico.com” project.

“[The initiative] is increasingly relevant and part of our mission to educate about the reality that public policy and government issues are not important every four years or exclusive to a few groups,” said Sergio Calzada, curator-elect of Global Shapers in Puerto Rico who will soon represent the island in Geneva, Switzerland.

“Short and long term decisions that impact our lives are made every day,” he said.

This survey works in partnership with the Estudios Técnicos Foundation and is based on calls and visits to ensure the participation of diverse sectors and communities, including universities, technical colleges, work centers, neighborhoods, public housing, LBGTIQ, and churches, among other groups islandwide.

The organization aims to hear from young people and their concerns via the survey that was launched through different channels including social networks, communications networks of different universities and institutes, among others.