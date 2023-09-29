Shield Insurance Solutions enters Hylant Brokers’ partner network

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

From left: Ricardo López-Cepero, vice president of Hylant; Andrés Lozada, vice president; R. Alfonso Lozada, CEO; and Maritere Maldonado, president and COO.

Shield Insurance Solutions, a Puerto Rican firm specializing in commercial property, casualty and employee benefits, announced its strategic partnership with Hylant Brokers as part of the Global Hylant Alliance Network.

This relationship underscores Shield Insurance Solutions’ commitment to delivering high-quality insurance solutions and expanding its client service, company officials said.

The collaboration brings together Shield Insurance Solutions and Hylant, two industry leaders dedicated to innovation, client satisfaction and risk management excellence.

“The commercial environment is becoming more challenging every day and requires a lot of agility to find innovative solutions in a complicated market. This is one of the reasons we are excited and honored to join forces with Hylant as one of their valued Hylant Global Alliance partners,” said Alfonso Lozada, CEO of Shield Insurance Solutions. “Our combined strengths will empower clients to navigate the complexities of the modern business landscape with experience you can trust.”

“When selecting our network partners, we seek experienced brokers that are strong in both Commercial Lines and Employee Benefits to address complex risks and provide risk mitigation services,” said Sherry González, president of International at Hylant.

“We’re proud to count on Shield Insurance Solutions in Puerto Rico as part of this network. The reputation and tenure of the executives at Shield add deep capabilities and top-tier advice for our clients,” González said.

“Above all, Shield believes the same as Hylant does. While some brokers are preoccupied with their own size, we understand the uniqueness of each client and value our reputation for delivering superior service,” González added.

By combining their strengths and expertise, Shield Insurance Solutions and Hylant and its Hylant Global Alliance are “positioned to elevate the insurance industry’s service standards while delivering tangible benefits to their clients, anywhere in the world.”

This strategic alliance highlights the shared commitment of both organizations to providing innovative, tailored solutions enabling businesses to effectively navigate challenges and opportunities. Both companies are dedicated to setting new benchmarks for excellence in the insurance sector.