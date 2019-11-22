Skincare product line Laline opens 1st store in Plaza Carolina, more in the pipeline

November 22, 2019 46

Laline, a global retailer featuring skin care products, fragrances, soaps and other personal hygiene items, opened its first store Puerto Rico at the Plaza Carolina Mall.

The 1,000 square-foot store on the mall’s second level arrives to the island at the hands of a group of successful merchants and entrepreneurs who have run large businesses in the U.S. mainland and Israel.

As a division of Deo Brands LLC, Laline will be the first of several brands that the group plans to establish on the island.

“Laline is a line of skin care and lifestyle that has a wide range of products. What characterizes us as a brand is that we offer an experience when it comes to buying our products in a multi-sensory, minimalist and romantic environment,” said Richard Cohen, CEO of Conway Capital, a company that together with other investors established the chain on the island.

The chain was established as a small store in Tel Aviv, Israel in 1999 by two enterprising women who sought to create a “magical world of relaxation that would provide a high-quality product and experience at an affordable price.”

Currently, Laline operates more than 150 stores on three continents, mostly in Canada, Japan and Israel.

The group of investors plans to open three additional Laline stores, the second of these will be located in Las Catalinas Mall, in Caguas that will open in January 2020. Two establishments will begin operations during the first months of 2020, as part of a substantial investment economic that in turn will create dozens of direct jobs. Neither number was specified.

