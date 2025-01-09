Sky Tower challenges permit denial for telecom facility in Moca

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

In its lawsuit, Sky Tower argues that the delays and opposition are arbitrary, lack supporting evidence and violate federal law. (Credit: Alexander Yakimov | Dreamstime.com)

The lawsuit’s outcome could set a precedent for future telecom infrastructure projects in Puerto Rico.

Sky Tower Puerto Rico Inc., a telecommunications infrastructure provider, has filed a federal lawsuit against the Puerto Rico Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish), its Permits Management Office (OGPe), and the Municipality of Moca.

In the suit, filed at the U.S. District Court for the District of Puerto Rico, the company alleges violations of the Telecommunications Act of 1996 after prolonged delays and the denial of permits for a new rooftop telecom facility on a three-story building in Moca.

The facility aimed to address a gap in wireless coverage identified by T-Mobile, a Sky Tower client, according to the lawsuit.

Sky Tower claims it initiated the permitting process in 2021, submitting all required documentation and obtaining endorsements from the Puerto Rico Telecommunications Regulatory Board and the Institute of Puerto Rican Culture.

Despite fulfilling these prerequisites, the Municipality of Moca and residents raised concerns about health effects, safety and zoning compliance, according to the lawsuit.

The Municipality claimed the project violated multiple local regulations, including minimum distance requirements from schools and historical sites. Residents also objected to potential health risks from radio emissions, although such objections are invalid under federal law if Federal Communications Commission standards are met.

In 2023, OGPe and DDEC halted the permitting process, citing these community concerns and alleged regulatory violations. Sky Tower argues that these actions constitute an effective denial of their permit application, contrary to the Telecommunications Act’s mandates.

In its lawsuit, Sky Tower contends that the delays and opposition are arbitrary, unsupported by evidence, and in violation of federal law. The company seeks: