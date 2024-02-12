Starbucks Puerto Rico invests nearly $2.5M in new drive-thru store, kiosk

The newly opened Starbucks drive-thru at Bairoa Shopping Center in Caguas, Puerto Rico, marks the coffee chain's continued expansion on the island.

Starbucks in Puerto Rico has announced the opening of two new locations: a drive-thru store at the Bairoa Shopping Center in Caguas, and a kiosk at Plaza Del Caribe in Ponce.

“These new stores in Caguas and Ponce, marking the 33rd and 34th locations in the market, respectively, showcase the continued growth of Starbucks Puerto Rico, which now operates in nine municipalities across the island, with a dedicated team of over 740 partners (employees) proudly wearing the Green Apron,” said Jaime Luis Fonalledas, president of Baristas del Caribe LLC, the chain’s operator on the island. “At Starbucks Puerto Rico, we strive to create connection moments and provide a warm and welcoming experience for customers to enjoy high-quality arabica coffee and handcrafted beverages.”

The inauguration of the new Caguas store and the Ponce kiosk required a combined investment of nearly $2.5 million, creating about 50 new jobs.

“At the heart of Starbucks is the commitment to create a third place, a space for conversation and creativity. We strive to be a place where ideas are born, relationships are forged and dreams take flight. These new stores in Caguas and Ponce seamlessly extend that vision, offering warm and welcoming spaces for the community to come together,” added Idis Ortiz-López, general manager of Starbucks in Puerto Rico.

In line with the brand’s reinvention plans, the new locations feature innovations such as state-of-the-art coffee machines to improve the “Starbucks Experience” for customers and employees, Baristas del Caribe noted.

Moreover, the stores participate in the “Starbucks Grounds For Your Garden” program, which offers free used coffee grounds to customers for composting or fertilizer. Each store will also support local community organizations through volunteer services.