Statistics Institute names Disdier as executive director

Six months after opening the process to select an executive director the Puerto Rico Institute of Statistics has appointed Orville M. Disdier as executive director of that entity, promoting him from the interim position he held for more than a year.

The announcement was made by Statistics Institute Board Chair Arnaldo Cruz, who said he was selected from 14 candidates who responded to the call and met the set requirements.

“Despite being a very closed decision, because of the quality of the finalists, Disdier turned out to be the most suitable person for the position,” Cruz said. “His more than 10 years of experience working at the Institute give him an understanding of internal processes and dynamics with government agencies.”

“His interim stint as executive director, for more than a year, has also given him a specific administrative experience of the agency, necessary to be able to meet the objectives stipulated in the Institute’s strategic plan,” Cruz said.

“In addition, Disdier maintains an impeccable reputation and has proven to have very high competence in statistics, recognized both in Puerto Rico and in the United States,” said Cruz.

The process of identifying candidates began in August 2019 with an invitation to a group of professionals to be join an independent advisory committee, responsible for drafting the requirements of the person chosen to head the Institute’s work and subsequent candidate evaluations.

The requirements established by the committee included having a doctoral degree from a university recognized in statistics, mathematics with a minor in statistics, economics, planning, demography, or any other related field that included courses in graduate level statistics; knowledge of the statistical methodology and its applications, data management and statistical information systems, evidenced by professional practice, research or publications; managerial or administrative experience; recognized personal and professional integrity, and command of English and Spanish.

The call was made public in September and during the following months the committee carried out the evaluation of candidates, until three finalists were selected for consideration by the Board of Directors. Cruz said no member of the Institute’s Board had voting power in the selection of the three finalists.

“I appreciate the confidence that the members of the Institute’s Board and society have placed on me,” Disdier said. “I will fully comply with my duty to transform the Puerto Rico Institute of Statistics into an innovative entity, capable of providing society with the complete, reliable, and fast and universal access statistics needed for its economic and social development.”

Disdier has worked as a professor in various institutions offering courses on statistics, epidemiology, biostatistics, ethics and community health, among others. He has a Bachelor of Science in Natural Sciences, a Master of Science in Epidemiology and a Doctorate in Education with a specialty in Leadership.