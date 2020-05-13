Statistics Institute unveils COVID-19 resource tab on its website

May 13, 2020 148

The Puerto Rico Institute of Statistics unveiled a new tab on its website gathering data and information related to the impact of COVID-19 in Puerto Rico and in other jurisdictions around the world.

Executive Director Orville M. Disdier said the goal is that the information that several organizations on this subject have been producing can be accessed from a single web page.

Currently, the section entitled “Recursos COVID-19” has information on topics such as tests, positive and negative cases, mortality, demographic and socioeconomic data, surveillance and response, among others.

The data is accessible through links that point to institutions such as the Puerto Rico Health Department, the Red Cross, Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and several private entities, he said.

Disdier said the section “is exclusively for reference and research on this topic and the Institute has not necessarily reviewed or evaluated it, so it cannot guarantee that all the information is complete or reliable. The section will be periodically reviewed to add new sources.”

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.