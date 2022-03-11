Stryker breaks ground on $4.7M electricity co-generator at its Arroyo plant

Vicente Nazario, Stryker’s manufacturing director.

Medical technology company Stryker held a groundbreaking ceremony at its Arroyo facility to mark the start of construction of a $4.7 million combined heat and power (CHP) electricity co-generator that will be able to produce 100% of the energy required to operate that plant.

During the event, company officials said once completed, the CHP plant will be “one of the largest of its kind of any of the Stryker facilities in the world.”

The project encompasses two natural gas electricity generators, a natural gas storage station, and auxiliary cooling equipment. The new co-generating plant will be connected to the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority grid, so it can be used as an alternate resource in case of an eventuality but will operate on its own, officials said.

The CHP is expected to be fully operational by February 2023.

Stryker’s CHP will reduce the CO2 emissions of the Arroyo operation by 50% and the company’s worldwide CO2 emissions by up to 3%.

“Stryker’s global goal is to achieve a 20% reduction in carbon emissions by 2024 and become carbon neutral by 2030. With this new electricity co-generating project, the Puerto Rico plant will be making a significant contribution towards that goal,” said Erol Odabasi, Stryker’s sustainability director.

Also, once fully operational, the new electricity co-generating plant will save Stryker’s Arroyo facility an estimated $1.4 million annually in electricity costs.

“This project will make our site more competitive in many aspects, including financial benefits and increased resilience during atmospheric events,” said Vicente Nazario, Stryker’s manufacturing director, who added that the proximity between the generating source and the consuming end is another of the project advantages, adding to the resilience factor.

“The new project offers many benefits for the environment, our facility, and our community in Arroyo since our facility has become a community help hub during emergencies. If our plant can operate with full energy after a major emergency, we will be able to help the community promptly. For example, after hurricane María, Stryker assigned its contractors to energize its immediate community,” said Rafael L. Alvarez, Stryker’s engineering manager.

“Also, if we generate our own electricity, we are relieving the PREPA electric grid from having to supply us with energy, which in theory should strengthen the system in the area,” Alvarez added.

Five Puerto Rican companies are involved in the construction of the Stryker electricity co-generator plant, including Teksol, MDM Group, Freddie Irizarry & Associates, and SCA Engineering. The fifth contractor is still being selected, but will be from Puerto Rico, Stryker officials confirmed.