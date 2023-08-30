Students present projects to promote mobility on the island

The winning team of the Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico's Human, Urban, Bicycle project.

Thirteen students from the University of Puerto Rico’s Mayagüez campus and the Polytechnic University dominated three of the four categories of the second edition of the Toyota Mobility Challenge, an initiative designed to challenge student creativity and give them the chance to develop innovative projects that help move Puerto Rico.

The Toyota Mobility Challenge is a competition that is anchored in four pillars: Transportation; Health; Energy and Sustainability; and Social Planning. This year, three of the four categories were awarded, and the winning universities and their teams will receive $25,000 to develop the project.

“As an island we face innumerable mobility challenges: from a lack of planning and infrastructure and a limited public transportation system to the individual challenges that our aging population or those with physical limitations face daily,” said Maribel Bengoa, marketing manager of Toyota of Puerto Rico.

“Faced with these challenges, our young people can be an agent of change that promotes and facilitates the future of Puerto Rico based on mobility and sustainability,” she said. “This year we recognize a group of university students who have accepted the challenge of making a difference, of providing innovative options for the island’s mobility and in this way changing society and the lives of our citizens.”

In the Energy and Sustainability pillar, the UPR-Mayagüez’s E-RAC TEAM won with its Electric Riding Assistance Carrier project, which will develop six charging stations with 10 ports for electric bicycles and scooters within the RUM.

The project evaluates the use of a piston-type mechanism that would be programmed with the application and that could only be removed by the user.

Another team from the same university won in the Transportation and Social Planning pillars with its Smart Carpool System project.

The students propose to create a system that provides a cooperative transportation option that uses the existing private vehicle fleet to create a new mobility alternative. This would be through a free mobile application which allows students to request or provide trips.

Also in the Transportation pillar, the winner was the TITAN Autonomous Transportation Vehicle project, which proposes developing the concept of an autonomous vehicle capable of transporting several people, and that is restricted to a series of routes that passengers choose within the UPR-Mayagüez at their own discretion in its development phase.

The winner in the Social Planning pillar was the Human, Urban, Bicycle project of the Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico. This project aims to develop a bicycle rental station in a community with solar panels to allow recharging the bicycles and with a Wi-Fi connection to provide free connectivity.

In addition, it will develop a web application to connect those benefits with a user interface with the ability to locate service points on a map; measure calories, distance and usage time; create a personalized profile focused on the user’s goals; provide a platform for the realization of user agreements and allow the user to rent the bicycle.