Type to search

In-Brief

Sunrun ready to participate in Puerto Rico’s Battery Emergency Demand Response Program

Contributor July 28, 2023
Sunrun is ready to enroll its solar-plus-storage customers into the program and expects thousands of opt-ins as it prepares to respond to requests for emergency power.

Sunrun, a home solar, battery storage and solar energy-as-a-service provider, has announced that its fleet is ready to participate in the Battery Emergency Demand Response Program in Puerto Rico.

This is the first distributed power plant program in the U.S. that specifically focuses on rapid emergency response from thousands of residential solar and storage systems when the island’s aging oil- and gas-fired power plants fail or when electricity generation issues arise that could lead to rolling blackouts.

Puerto Rico leads the U.S. in total hours of electricity outages. Millions of residents collectively experienced more than 300 million hours of power disruptions in 2022, according to PowerOutage.us.

In June, tens of thousands were without electricity as the island reached a record-breaking heat index of 125 degrees Fahrenheit, knocking one oil-fired power plant out of service.

This distributed power plant program was formed in response to the island’s outages that regularly occur multiple times a week. The program gives the utility provider on the island access to flexible and cost-effective power from residential energy resources to alleviate pressure on the power grid during periods of peak demand, combat climate change and improve the dependability of the island’s overall energy system.

“We’re thrilled to be joining this groundbreaking reliability program in Puerto Rico and showcasing how our growing fleet of personal storage in homes can keep the lights on for everyone when other generation sources fail,” said Sunrun CEO Mary Powell.

“It’s exciting to see the progress being made on the island with officials and grid operators embracing home solar and storage as playing a key role in making sure Puerto Ricans have access to clean, affordable and resilient energy, especially as we enter hurricane season,” she said.

Sunrun is ready to enroll its solar-plus-storage customers into the program and expects thousands of opt-ins as it prepares to respond to requests for emergency power. The program anticipates 75 to 125 dispatch events in the first year with an average duration of two hours.

“During Hurricane Fiona, the power went out in our neighborhood for four days,” said Solange Ramos, a Sunrun customer in Puerto Rico. “Thanks to our solar and battery system, we always had power without having to resort to generators. We were able to go to bed peacefully, knowing that we wouldn’t be in need during extreme weather.”

Customers participating in the program will receive a pay-for-performance payment from Sunrun estimated at hundreds of dollars per battery, which can reduce costs and help stabilize the grid simultaneously. In the event of a local power outage, batteries enrolled in the program will retain enough backup energy to meet personal, essential needs.

The Battery Emergency Demand Response program is separate from the 17-megawatt distributed power plant project Sunrun announced in Puerto Rico last year. The company will begin enrolling 7,000 customers this year and will provide ​solar power to the grid every day at scheduled times beginning in 2024.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

USDA makes grants of up to $20K available for rural energy projects
Contributor July 17, 2023
Pace of permits hindering reconstruction, Spanish CofC president says
Contributor February 5, 2023
Private sector analyzes Puerto Rico’s energy modernization
Contributor February 3, 2023
Genera PR tapped to run Puerto Rico’s energy generation
Contributor January 26, 2023

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“Being a member of the ICC board will help facilitate business relations for organizations on the island with more than 170 countries. I see this as a great opportunity to expand our horizons and maximize the commercial potential of the island in such a varied, changing and demanding international market.”

—  Former Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce President Cameron McKenzie following his selection as one of the five new members to join the International Chamber of Commerce’s (ICC) executive board.

 

 

.

Related Stories

USDA makes grants of up to $20K available for rural energy projects
Pace of permits hindering reconstruction, Spanish CofC president says
Private sector analyzes Puerto Rico’s energy modernization
Genera PR tapped to run Puerto Rico’s energy generation
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.