T-Mobile repeats its support for Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure

April 9, 2019 37

For the 11th year in a row, T-Mobile showed its support for the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure fundraising event, honoring the medal-winning athletes in the Special Olympics World Games.

Present during the event were Olympic medalist Javier Culson, the medal-winning athletes in the Special Olympics World Games Eneida Torres, Carlos Miró and David Torres Rivera, along with Jorge Martel, vice president and general manager for T-Mobile Puerto Rico and a large group of employees of the company.

“Returning to Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure fills me with a lot of pride and enthusiasm. I’m very grateful to T-Mobile, which always supports me and allows me to share with so many courageous fighters who are an inspiration to all,” said Culson.

“We thank Javier for always saying yes and being present. We’re very proud to have the Puerto Rico Special Olympics medalists here, who gave so much joy to Puerto Rico recently at the World Games in Abu Dhabi,” said Frances J. Rodriguez, communications manager for T-Mobile Puerto Rico.

“Race for the Cure is one of the most anticipated events for our customers and employees. It provides us with an opportunity to put our values into practice and contribute directly in education and patient services in Puerto Rico. We can show support while we strengthen the connection with our people,” she said.

“Special Olympics Puerto Rico is grateful to be part of this noble event with our T-Mobile family. Several of our medal winners in the past World Games were present in support of the people who have suffered from this disease and for us it is an honor and privilege for Special Olympics to be part of this activity,” said José Barea, president of Special Olympics Puerto Rico.