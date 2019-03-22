T-Mobile unveils $200K mobile sales and service unit for Humacao customers

March 22, 2019 239

Wireless carrier T-Mobile Puerto Rico unveiled its new mobile sales and service unit, which it will use to serve customers in Humacao and the island’s eastern flank.

The company invested $200,000 in the 325 square-foot unit, which will initially employ 11 people and will be stationed at Plaza Palma Real, where T-Mobile lost a store at the strip mall battered by Hurricane María 18 months ago.

“We continue to innovate and invest in Puerto Rico and this rolling unit is proof of our commitment to be closer to our customers,” said Wency Baerga, vice president of sales of T-Mobile Puerto Rico.

“We’re excited to return to Humacao and be able to serve customers throughout the eastern region,” she said.

The mobile unit is the first designed for this market and will be joined by two more of its kind that T-Mobile will roll into several parts of the island in coming weeks, company officials said.

After the hurricane, T-Mobile invested $7 million to remodel and upgrade its stores. This year, the carrier will make an additional $1.6 million investment to continue providing a better customer experience.