Tales of the Cocktail Foundation to bring ‘Tales on Tour’ to P.R. in April ’20

October 25, 2019 74

Tales of the Cocktail Foundation announced that four-day “Tales on Tour” festival will return to Puerto Rico April 19-22 in Old San Juan with Hotel El Convento once again serving as the host hotel.

“Tales on Tour” is an annual initiative that partners Tales of the Cocktail Foundation with a domestic or international host city outside of New Orleans to further the foundation’s mission to educate, advance, and support the industry on a global scale.

The Foundation first brought “Tales on Tour” to Puerto Rico in 2019 to directly help the community rebuild after Hurricane María and support the region’s spirits and hospitality industry.

“Bringing ‘Tales on Tour’ to Puerto Rico this past March was one of the more meaningful things we have ever done as a Foundation,” shared Gary Solomon Jr., board of directors co-chair.

“When we arrived last year, we wanted to create a lasting impact and when we left, we felt our work in Puerto Rico was far from done. We are thrilled to be returning to further aid the hospitality community in San Juan,” he said.

“Tales on Tour 2020: Puerto Rico” will include a day of service, a day of education, beyond the bar programming centered on mental health and wellness programming, spirited dinners and the organization’s signature cocktail apprentice program.

Other seminar highlights during the Day of Education include “The Queer Community Revealed: Turning Allies into Advocates” from Chris Cabera, “Personal Branding: Behind the Bar & Beyond” from Eylane Duff and “Operation Bootstrap: How Puerto Rico Reinvented Rum, 1930-1960” from Culture Advisory Committee member Wayne Curtis.

La Factoria’s team will once again be a close partner for “Tales on Tour 2020: Puerto Rico” working alongside the Executive Team to host a special takeover event during the festival. The event is sponsored by Discover PR, Don Q, Bacardi, Aardvark Straws, Tabasco and Q Mixers.

More details will be released in the weeks to come as more programming is announced, organizers said.