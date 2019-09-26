TecnoAbuelos launches workshops to teach technology to people 50+

September 26, 2019 193

TecnoAbuelos, a firm dedicated to offering digital education, is opening a call to nonprofit organizations that have active groups of adults over 50 who wish to learn the efficient management of smartphones and tablets through group workshops.

The “Get on the digital route… Including technology to your lifestyle” event aims to benefit 10 organizations islandwide through three, free of charge three-hour workshops, sponsored by companies “that recognize the need of this demographic sector to learn about technology, in addition to the interest and need that also exists from its members to join the digital conversation,” TecnoAbuelos officials said.

Although many older adults have close relatives who could help them, they don’t have the time and patience to teach them, the entity explained.

“In the digital world in which we live, it is a need to be current; so older adults can benefit from technology and adapt it to their lifestyle. These courses are focused so that they can learn, have fun and keep in touch with family and friends,” organizers said.

To participate in the call, organizations interested in participating must:

Have active groups of people 50 or older;

A commitment to attend the three workshops;

A minimum of 25 participants and maximum of 50 per workshop; and,

Have facilities with tables and chairs, as well as audiovisual equipment (screen/sound).

The deadline to request a workshop is Oct. 3, 2019 and participants must have their own smartphones and tablets.