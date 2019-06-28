Texaco brand returning to P.R. market through rebranding of Puma gas stations

June 28, 2019 551

Nearly eight years after disappearing from the Puerto Rico market, the Texaco brand is returning through the conversion of Puma gas stations, this media outlet learned.

In December 2011 Puma Energy agreed to acquire Chevron’s fuel marketing and aviation businesses in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as News is my Business reported. Chevron was the owner of the Texaco brand on the islands until then.

The conversion process has already been completed at one former Puma gas station in Quebradillas, and a second rebranding is in the works for another location in Dorado, this media outlet confirmed.

The Texaco brand was registered at the Puerto Rico State Department in April 2019 by Chevron Intellectual Property LLC. based in California. The company is represented locally by Attorney Luis Mellado-González, according to State Department records.

Puerto Rico Puma Energy representatives refused to comment on the plans to reintroduce the brand that once identified 197 retail gas stations in Puerto Rico, seven retail stations, an aviation fuel supply business in the USVI, and fuel storage terminals in Guaynabo and St. Thomas.

So, it remains unclear how many more gas stations will be made over as Texaco.

The rebranding of gasoline stations under the familiar Texaco moniker comes at a time when several new brands have entered the market, namely Illinois-based retailer Clark and AnyTime.

Big-box retailer Costco also recently got the go-ahead to open a station next to its store in Carolina — a decision that the Puerto Rico Gasoline Retailers Association is fighting.