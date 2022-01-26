Texas Roadhouse to open 1st eatery in Puerto Rico in ’23, 3 more planned

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Urban Edge Properties announced the upcoming opening of the first Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Puerto Rico, to be located at the Outlets at Montehiedra.

The aim is to open the first eatery in mid-2023 and another three locations in coming years, the company stated.

The 6,400 square-foot Texas Roadhouse location will employ 150 people, and another 25 in the construction phase. The planned investment was not revealed.

Texas Roadhouse opened its doors in 1993 in Clarksville, Indiana. Since then, the company has grown to more than 580 locations in 49 states and 22 international locations in nine countries. Texas Roadhouse is famous for its hand-cut steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs, made-from-scratch sides, and fresh-baked bread.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE-listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region.

The Outlets at Montehiedra, which underwent a $21 million renovation and repositioning in 2016, has now filled all available locations. A site next to the future Texas Roadhouse was previously announced to host Arby’s, Global Mattress and Walgreens, which are currently under construction.

“This lease is a terrific capstone to a year of success for our Puerto Rico investments,” said Paul Schiffer, senior vice president of leasing for Urban Edge. “By bringing exciting brands such as Arby’s, Walgreens and Global Mattress to Montehiedra, and SectorSixty6 to Las Catalinas Mall in Caguas, our vision for this market is clearly validated.”