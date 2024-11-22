Type to search

In-Brief

TJ Maxx opens new store at the Aguadilla Mall

NIMB Staff November 22, 2024
Customers lined up for the store’s opening this week.

Retailer TJ Maxx announced the opening of its newest location at the Aguadilla Mall, spanning some 25,000 square feet. This is the second store the chain opens in Puerto Rico this year.

“We’re excited to continue expanding our presence in Puerto Rico after more than 10 years,” said Peter Benjamin, president of TJ Maxx.

“Opening our second store this year, and the first in Puerto Rico’s western region, highlights the strong connection we’ve built with a community that truly values quality. We’re proud to keep meeting their needs as we continue to grow,” he said.

The store at the Aguadilla Mall will be TJ Maxx’s 10th location on the island. To celebrate the opening, TJ Maxx has donated $10,000 to Hogar de Niños Regazo de Paz, a nonprofit organization based in Aguadilla.

Additionally, the new location will participate in TJ Maxx’s annual in-store fundraising campaign, joining stores nationwide in supporting Save the Children’s U.S. programs.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK SPONSORED BY:

“At the height of the pandemic, Latinos were more likely to lose their jobs, more likely to work in front-line positions that increased their risk of exposure, and had among the highest mortality rates. Latino unemployment peaked at nearly 19% in 2020.

 

Over the pandemic and recovery, the median growth rate in revenues was 25% for Latino employers. From 2019 to 2022, median weekly earnings increased 2.4% for Latino workers after accounting for inflation. At the same time, Latino unemployment hit a record low last September.”

 

— U.S. Treasury Department

 

More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.