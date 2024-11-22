TJ Maxx opens new store at the Aguadilla Mall

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Customers lined up for the store’s opening this week.

Retailer TJ Maxx announced the opening of its newest location at the Aguadilla Mall, spanning some 25,000 square feet. This is the second store the chain opens in Puerto Rico this year.

“We’re excited to continue expanding our presence in Puerto Rico after more than 10 years,” said Peter Benjamin, president of TJ Maxx.

“Opening our second store this year, and the first in Puerto Rico’s western region, highlights the strong connection we’ve built with a community that truly values quality. We’re proud to keep meeting their needs as we continue to grow,” he said.

The store at the Aguadilla Mall will be TJ Maxx’s 10th location on the island. To celebrate the opening, TJ Maxx has donated $10,000 to Hogar de Niños Regazo de Paz, a nonprofit organization based in Aguadilla.

Additionally, the new location will participate in TJ Maxx’s annual in-store fundraising campaign, joining stores nationwide in supporting Save the Children’s U.S. programs.