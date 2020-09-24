Total Petroleum Puerto Rico donates nearly 4K solar lamps islandwide

September 24, 2020 97

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250" data-lazy-src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as&is-pending-load=1" srcset="" class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></noscript></a> <a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=605614&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=605614&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250" data-lazy-src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=605614&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as&is-pending-load=1" srcset="" class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=605614&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></noscript></a>

Total Petroleum Puerto Rico Corp. confirmed it has donated nearly 4,000 solar lamps to the Puerto Rico Red Cross for distribution to vulnerable communities in the event an atmospheric event leaves sectors of the island with no electric service.

“This important donation is part of the Total Access to Energy program. It reflects our commitment to become the responsible energy major, producing modern energy that is accessible, reliable and sustainable,” said Juan José Raga, general manager of Total Petroleum Puerto Rico Corp.

The lamps that have been distributed will allow people to light their homes, to study at night, charge mobile phones, radios, and fans.

“During the past three years we have supported the Puerto Rico Red Cross. This donation is an example of our commitment to supporting communities during a period of great need through an organization that has proved its capacity to provide disaster relief,” Raga said.