Total Petroleum Puerto Rico to donate $30K in gas cards to hospital staff

March 30, 2020

Total Petroleum Puerto Rico will donate $30,000 in gasoline cards to hospitals in Puerto Rico so that their hospital staff may have access to gas during the emergency period caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Total Petroleum Puerto Rico will donate $50 cards to 600 hospital staff, will be available while the assigned funds last, said Juan José Raga, general manager.

Total Petroleum Puerto Rico will be coordinating the distribution of the cards through hospital administrators/directors, who may request the donation cards via email or by calling 787-502-0023 Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We want to contribute and support health personnel working in Puerto Rico hospitals who are leading the fight in this crisis,” Raga said.

“Hospital administrators will distribute the cards to personnel who they consider essential to continue their work during this pandemic,” he added.

He added that “our network includes 200 gas stations open throughout the island that will be available to personnel from active hospitals throughout Puerto Rico.”

With this initiative, Total in Puerto Rico joins its parent company in France as well as affiliate operations in other countries to help hospitals and health centers, it said.