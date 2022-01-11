TOTE, Global Citizen USA partner to distribute toys to communities in Puerto Rico

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Local communities received gifts over the holidays.

The TOTE Group’s maritime companies have partnered with Global Citizen USA to ensure hundreds of families in Alaska and Puerto Rico received toys in time for the holidays.

TOTE worked with logistics partners Carlile, Ryder Systems, Tropical Shipping, DM Transport and OM Transport to provide transportation and warehousing services to deliver 23,400 toys to more than 700 Alaskan and Puerto Rican families through 35 distribution locations arranged by Global Citizen.

Global Citizen collaborates with the non-governmental sector and corporate sponsors to minimize poverty and assist those most in need. This program ran Dec. 18, 2021-Jan. 4, 2022.

“Global Citizen USA works to bring hope and dignity to those in need around the world,” said Beti Vere-Atilano, founder and CEO of Global Citizen USA.

“Our partnerships ensure we create meaningful experiences. We are grateful for the privilege to serve Alaska and Puerto Rico thanks to community partners like TOTE,” Vere-Atilano said. “Thank you to all those who helped deliver a joyful holiday season to Alaskan and Puerto Rican children.”

This initiative fits into TOTE’s larger corporate social responsibility program that focuses on assisting youth in the communities TOTE serves. Working with local community partners like Global Citizen USA, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico, the Native Heritage Center in Alaska, First Book and others, TOTE provides support through grants, donations, and in-kind transportation services to assist communities in Alaska, Puerto Rico, Florida, and Washington.

“TOTE is committed to making a positive impact in the communities where we operate,” said TOTE Group President Tim Nolan. “We’re proud to have coordinated with our logistics partners and Global Citizen to distribute toys to hundreds of families this holiday season.”