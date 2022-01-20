Tourism Co. estimates economic impact of FITUR alliances at $10M

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Puerto Rico’s 2,400 square-foot display, which honors the celebration of the 500th anniversary of the city of San Juan, has different designated areas to carry out commercial and official meetings, as well as group presentations.

The Puerto Rico Tourism Co. estimates that the economic impact resulting from the agreements reached during the International Tourism Fair (FITUR, in Spanish) event in Madrid, Spain will surpass $10 million through the potential alliances created.

As part of the objectives set for this year, Tourism, together with Discover Puerto Rico and the Puerto Rican business delegation present at the first annual meeting point for tourism worldwide, have confirmed more than 200 appointments on the agenda to explore new business opportunities within the tourism industry.

At the same time, they will be actively participating together with industry leaders in meetings and presentations through which knowledge and market trends are discussed and exchanged at a global level.

In addition, talks began on three possible promotional cooperation agreements with Discover Puerto Rico, for which they will meet with local hoteliers and more than a dozen European entrepreneurs to discuss, organization officials said.

More meetings with executives are expected through Jan. 23, when the event closes.

FITUR is a leading event for inbound and outbound markets in Ibero-America in the city of Madrid, Spain, where it gathers some 250,000 professionals in the world tourism industry.

“Our agenda includes participation in meetings and forums that will make it easier for us to expand and strengthen our trade relations with Latin America and Europe,” said Tourism Co. Executive Director Carlos Mercado-Santiago.

In it, Tourism’s agrotourism and sustainable tourism programs, hotel developments and tourist’s cultural experiences will be exposed, and group tourism will be promoted, the agency stated.

In addition, the island’s attractions are highlighted, including the Puerto Rico Convention Center and the T-Mobile District.

During the event, the Puerto Rican delegation will also participate in a forum led by the World Travel and Tourism Council.

Discover Puerto Rico has on its agenda for the next two years to further stimulate the European traveler market by intensifying promotion with funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARP).

From September to December 2021, Puerto Rico, as a tourist destination, appeared in 43 articles in Spain that generated more than 65 million impressions with an advertising value of more than $209,800, Discover Puerto Rico said.