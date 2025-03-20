Toyota Financial Services launches flexible mobility service Kinto Share

Users can complete the entire vehicle rental process through the Kinto Share PR mobile app, turning their smartphone into the vehicle’s key.

The app-based service offers short-term vehicle rentals in Puerto Rico.

Toyota Financial Services of Puerto Rico has launched Kinto Share PR, a car-sharing service that allows users to rent Toyota vehicles by the hour, day or week, adapting to their specific mobility needs.

Unlike traditional car rental services, Kinto Share PR eliminates the need to visit physical locations. Users can manage the entire process through the Kinto Share PR mobile app, available for Apple iOS and Android devices, turning their smartphone into the rented vehicle’s digital key.

The current Kinto Share PR fleet includes Toyota Tacoma models, which are available at The Outlets at Montehiedra, where the service began as a pilot program late last year. Vehicles are regularly maintained and cleaned by certified dealers to ensure a reliable and high-quality driving experience, company officials said.

Regarding the pricing structure, the service offers a flat rate of $12 per hour plus Sales and Use Tax (IVU, in Spanish) for hourly rentals and an introductory rate of $96 per day plus IVU for daily rentals. Both options include unlimited mileage, insurance, maintenance and 24/7 roadside assistance.

The reservation process is designed for flexibility. Users can cancel reservations free of charge if done at least 24 hours before the scheduled start time. There are no membership fees or long-term contracts, allowing customers to pay only for the time they use the vehicle.

Kinto Share PR accepts Visa, Mastercard and American Express credit cards. The service includes liability insurance that covers up to $300,000 for damages to other vehicles, property and individuals in accidents caused by the driver.

However, this insurance does not cover the driver’s personal medical expenses, so users are encouraged to review their personal medical or auto insurance policies to ensure coverage in case of an incident.

Kinto Share PR provides a convenient alternative to vehicle ownership, catering to individuals seeking short-term mobility solutions. The service also offers customized programs for businesses, allowing them to expand their transportation and delivery capacity without long-term commitments.

The service also provides customized programs for businesses, allowing them to expand their transportation and delivery capacity without long-term commitments.