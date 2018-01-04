Toyota’s car sales in PR up 9% in ’17 vs. prior year; 24K units sold

Toyota de Puerto Rico’s 2017 non-fleet sales outpaced the prior year’s results by 9 percent, the company announced.

In spite of the challenges the economy faces, the automotive company managed to sell 24,254 non-fleet units last year, exceeding by 2,060 units the sales of the previous year, it confirmed in a statement.

“2017 was a year of great challenges for the automotive industry, and for the island as a whole,” said Nancy Navales, vice president of operations for Toyota of Puerto Rico. “However, our market share and sales remained stable, with a significant break in the last two months of the year.”

The achievements were the result of strategic work done as a team together with the dealer network and other business partners, Navales said, adding that dealers as well as Toyota Financial Services, joined Toyota of Puerto Rico to establish product inventory, financing options and offers that were attractive to the local consumer.

Yaris, Tacoma and Corolla revalidated as the favorite models of Puerto Rico residents, with 6,397, 3,948 and 3,730 units sold, respectively. For its part, Corolla iM was the fastest growing model with a 263 percent increase versus the previous year, the executive said.

“As a result of Hurricane María, we saw a significant increase in non-fleet sales of Tacoma pickups, which leads the category on the island with more than 80 percent of the market in its sub segment,” Navales said.

“The auto industry’s performance is one of the main economic indicators,” Navales said. “Seeing these results, we’re filled with optimism and we’re confident that this will be an incentive to lead Puerto Rico’s recovery,” she added.